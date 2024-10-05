Could the Chargers pull off a blockbuster trade for rival’s elite wideout?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images



The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense has gone stagnant after a hot start to the season despite the team’s ability to beat opponents on the ground. The Chargers’ offense has struggled to move the ball through the air this season as injuries have taken a toll on the lineup.

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey has quickly emerged as the Bolts’ No. 1 receiver this season. However, there could be an unlikely opportunity for the chargers to add more firepower to their receiving core.

Chargers named a top landing spot for Raiders WR Davante Adams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams is officially on the trade block. After much speculation that Adams could be traded in the offseason, the three-time First-Team All-Pro has officially requested a trade and could soon be on the move.

USA Today’s Tyler Dragon recently discussed the top fits for Adams across the league and highlighted the Chargers as one of his potential landing spots:

“The Chargers don’t have a No. 1 wide receiver after they let Mike Williams walk out the door and traded Keenan Allen,” Dragon wrote. “Adams would instantly give the Chargers a bonafide true X wide receiver for Justin Herbert.”

The departures of Mike Williams and Keenan Allen in the offseason have left the Chargers’ offense lacking an arsenal of solid weapons for star quarterback Justin Herbert. Adams would give the Bolts an elite receiving threat to complement McConkey in the passing game and sustain a high volume of targets for Herbert.

So far this season, Adams has totaled just 18 receptions for 209 yards and one touchdown in three games. He has been dealing with an injury, too, but there is obviously still potential for Adams to return to elite form if he is traded to a team with a more reliable quarterback.

Could the Chargers realistically acquire Adams?

The Chargers landing Adams is obviously unrealistic for one primary reason: they play in the same division as the Las Vegas Raiders. The two teams’ rivalry is the obvious elephant in the room standing between Adams and L.A.

However, Dragon uncovered one link between the two teams’ front offices that could encourage a potential trade to come to fruition:

“The Raiders might be hesitant to trade Adams to an AFC West rival. But Raiders GM Tom Telesco and the Chargers might be willing to negotiate a favorable deal for both parties. Telesco was the Chargers GM from 2013–2023.”

The Chargers are averaging just 136.0 passing yards per game this season, the second-worst mark in the NFL. Adding Adams to the equation would certainly boost their ability to move the ball through the air. Perhaps general manager Joe Hortiz could strike a deal with a face familiar to the franchise in Tom Telesco.