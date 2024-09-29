Chargers: Good news and bad news from 17–10 loss to Chiefs

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers fell to 2-2 on the season following a 17–10 loss to their division-rival Kansas City Chiefs. The Chargers won the turnover battle and mostly contained the Chiefs but still suffered their second consecutive loss.

The Chargers Have A Special Playmaker In Rookie Wideout

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey had another impressive performance in Week 4. He led the Chargers in receiving, totaling five receptions for 67 yards and one touchdown. McConkey has now totaled 15 receptions, 176 yards, and two touchdowns on the season.

The Chargers drafted McConkey in the second round of this year’s draft. Despite playing alongside former first-round pick Quentin Johnston in the receiving corps, McConkey has quickly become the team’s deadliest receiving threat.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Chargers’ Rushing Attack Has Cooled Off

After an incredibly hot start to the year, the Chargers’ rushing attack has gone cold. They totaled just 55 yards rushing against the Chiefs (2.3 average), their second week in a row rushing for under 75 yards (and, subsequently, their second week in a row coming out on the losing end).

J.K. Dobbins led the team with only 32 rushing yards on 14 carries. Dobbins was the engine driving the Bolts’ offense through their first two games of the season, totaling over 130 rushing yards in each of those contests, which both resulted in wins for Los Angeles. The team needs to find ways to get Dobbins running free again.

Justin Herbert Is Still Dealing With An Injury

Superstar quarterback Justin Herbert was questionable all week heading into this game with an ankle injury that has been bothering him for several weeks. He suited up for this game and did his best to compete, however, Herbert is still clearly uncomfortable and feeling the effects of his injury.

Herbert went 16-of-27 passing on Sunday, totaling 179 yards and zero interceptions with a 91.4 rating. While he still gives the Chargers their best chance of winning football games, Herbert needs to be careful with his injury and make sure he can get fully healthy again to return to full strength and get back to leading an explosive offense.

Patrick Mahomes Still Has The Chargers’ Number

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes has a passer rating of 102.3 with 3,060 yards, 26 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 11 games against the Chargers in his career (StatMuse). His strong play against the Bolts has resulted in a 9-2 record for Mahomes and the Chiefs.

On Sunday, Mahomes added another 19 completions, 245 yards, and one touchdown to his career tally against the Chargers. He did also throw an interception and, for the most part, was actually kept in check by the Chargers. However, he still managed to lead his team to a win, and the Chiefs are resultingly sitting on top of the AFC West with a 4-0 record while the Chargers are in second at 2-2.

The Chargers’ Offensive Line Is Missing Key Pieces

The Bolts are rolling with a patchwork offensive line at the moment with both of their starting offensive tackles out of the lineup due to injuries. Starting in place of LT Rashawn Slater and RT Joe Alt were Jamaree Salyer at left tackle and Trey Pipkins at right tackle.

Herbert faced pressure throughout the game and was hit 10 times. The running game also struggled as a result of the team’s poor offensive line play. Los Angeles needs to get its starters back as soon as possible to return the offense to a level of competitiveness.

Looking Ahead To Week 5 vs. the Denver Broncos

The Chargers will have another division-rival matchup in Week 5 as they travel to Denver to face the Broncos. This will be a crucial game for the Bolts as they aim to snap their two-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Broncos will be looking to extend their win streak to three games.