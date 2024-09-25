Chargers’ rookie wideout sneakily among the NFL’s best in advanced stat

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers revamped their offense this offseason, adding talent to their backfield, their offensive line, and their receiving corps. Among their more underrated acquisitions has been rookie wideout Ladd McConkey, who the Bolts selected in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. McConkey has sneakily been among the NFL’s most efficient wide receivers in the NFL this season through the first three games of his career.

Chargers rookie WR Ladd McConkey is posting elite numbers in one specific metric

When facing man coverage, few receivers have performed at a higher level than McConkey this season. He has posted a 91.7 Pro Football Focus receiving grade against man coverage in three games with a 4.13 yards per route run (h/t Tyler Schoon of Sporting News).

McConkey ranks ninth overall with a PFF grade of 74.9 among all NFL wide receivers with at least 17 targets this season. He is the second-highest graded rookie receiver in the league, ranking behind only New York Giants rising star Malik Nabers.

So far this season, McConkey has racked up 10 receptions on 17 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown. The University of Georgia product is proving to be a quality receiver for the Chargers as a rookie and slowly becoming one of QB Justin Herbert’s favorite targets.

If the Chargers can continue to find ways to get McConkey set up with one-on-one opportunities against man coverage, they could maximize his skillset and increase his workload. Cornerbacks have a tough time sticking with McConkey in man coverage because of his springy first step and agility, as evidenced by his advanced statistics.