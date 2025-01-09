Warriors zeroed in on targeting centers prior to trade deadline

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors are intent on bringing in a quality center ahead of the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline.

Warriors want to trade for a center this season

According to ESPN’s Marc J Spears, the Warriors’ focus is less on a talent like disgruntled Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler, and more on a sizable player who can fortify their interior (h/t Bleacher Report’s Timothy Rapp):

“I’m hearing that the Warriors literally want to go bigger than Jimmy Butler, and what I mean by that is they’re one of the most undersized teams in the league. So they’re trying to get a big guy to go alongside Draymond Green. People on their list include Nikola Vucevic, who has probably been the top guy on that list. … Keep an eye on some guys like Walker Kessler and John Collins with the Utah Jazz. Jonas Valanciunas with the Washington Wizards. Jusuf Nurkic, I can’t see him and Draymond playing together. Maybe a bigger wish is Myles Turner, who will be an unrestricted free agent. But the Warriors do not want to trade Jonathan Kuminga, do not want to trade Andrew Wiggins. … Right now, the Warriors seem much more interested in adding a big to go alongside Green with this team than another shooting guard.”

Nikola Vucevic can kill 2 birds with one stone for Warriors

The Warriors currently run Trayce Jackson-Davis at the starting five slot with Kevon Looney as his backup. Looney was a focal point of their championship runs in 2017, 2018 and 2022. However, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has favored bringing him off the bench despite his exceptional rebounding skills and commendable defense. Jackson-Davis is a high IQ player but does not reek of athleticism and dynamic rim-protecting abilities.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Thus, the market for Golden State is desirable at the moment. There are a handful of centers who could give their team a boost in key areas. Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic is actively being shopped. He’s a 20-plus point-per-game scorer many times over who racks up double-doubles with ease. His ability to pop out to the top of the key and the wings for three-pointers out of the pick-and-roll would work well with Warriors superstar point guard Stephen Curry, their anchor in Green, and star ball-handler Dennis Schroder. He could be that third scorer for Golden State and also address their need for a body to man the middle.

Warriors could also push for a pair of interior stars

Another big man on the market that the Dubs could enquire about is New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson. He is still a few weeks away from returning to the court following foot surgery last offseason. However, when healthy, he’s a top-shelf shot-blocker and rebounder, especially on the offensive end with his NBA-best 4.6 offensive boards per game in 2023-24.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Warriors also have a big such as Portland Trail Blazers star Robert Williams III who they could make a concerted push for. The Blazers have pulled back somewhat in their willingness to move Williams III. That being said, he brings many things to the table that Robinson does, and is an even more exceptional lob threat who also smartly has a knack for blocking shots inbounds, keeping the ball live for fast break opportunities.

With just under a month to go until the trade deadline arrives, the Warriors will have to be aggressive to get the player they want as they look to right the ship in the second half of the campaign.