Could Warriors’ superstar point guard demand a trade amidst middling season?

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have a once-in-a-lifetime player in Stephen Curry, yet they have not taken significant steps to sustain his greatness. Curry is the driving force behind the franchise, elevating the Warriors from obscurity to becoming the second-most valuable sports team in the United States. However, as the team struggles to return to a point of contention, could Curry look to move out of the Bay Area?

The Warriors’ failed “two-timeline” experiment could spark change

The concept of a “two-timeline” approach had been gaining traction within the organization. After the championship win in 2022, Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob and his team felt justified in their strategy. They had drafted young players who complemented the core while simultaneously winning a championship, setting the stage for a future beyond Curry.

However, the incident involving Jordan Poole and Draymond Green marked the beginning of the end of the “two-timeline” experiment. Instead of abandoning the idea entirely, the Warriors’ owners chose to double down on their focus on the future rather than the present.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The last couple of seasons have largely been wasted because the roster hasn’t been strong enough to maximize the impact of the team’s best player, Stephen Curry. He has carried the Warriors through two seasons of sub-50 win records at the ages of 34 and 35. Now, at age 36, the Warriors are sitting at .500 after 36 games, which is the same record as the Detroit Pistons.

While the Pistons have improved their roster, the Warriors continue to display mediocrity, resembling much of what we’ve seen in the past two seasons. It may be time for Curry to step down as the face of the Warriors.

Is Curry’s time winding down in Golden State?

The old saying “the grass isn’t always greener on the other side” may contribute to Curry’s hesitation about leaving Golden State. The legacy he has built with the team is legendary. Representing just one team throughout your entire career is a luxury that belongs to a different era, and Curry has been the face of the franchise for over a decade.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

However, the game goes on, and the ultimate goal is to win. If the Warriors cannot find a strong player who can make Curry a reliable second option or even a 1B option, it may be time for him to consider the possibility of taking his talents to another team.

Whether it’s in Denver with Nikola Jokic, San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama, or playing in Los Angeles with LeBron James, Curry made a statement last summer during the Olympics. As the greatest shooter the game has ever known, he still has plenty left in the tank.

Losing at this stage, especially due to an incompetent front office, risks sacrificing the end of Curry’s career when he would much rather finish on a high note.