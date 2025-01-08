Warriors may pass on opportunity to trade for Pelicans star forward

Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors desire an All-Star prior to the trade deadline, but may pass on one who’s available.

Warriors may not be interested in Zion Williamson trade

According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, the Warriors are not too high on the risk factor that comes with acquiring a peculiar talent like Williamson (h/t NBC Sports’ Taylor Wirth):

“I also did hear that Zion’s not on the [Warriors] radar,” Spears told Brian Murphy and Markus Boucher. “Which, I know others might feel differently, but probably a good thing. Because with Zion, you just don’t know what you’re going to get and when he’s going to be healthy, and his [salary cap] number’s rather high as well. I just think the Warriors in the end will get someone in a very creative way. They actually have to.”

Williamson’s health would make or break the Warriors

The Duke University product has been known for his lengthy injury history just as much as he’s been heralded for his breathtaking athleticism and polished game. Having played in 190 of a possible 426 games in his career, his New Orleans Pelicans have not been able to maximize his game-changing talent to make continual playoff runs.

The Warriors have a handful of problems, coupled with a superstar in Stephen Curry who is injury prone, particularly toward the end of seasons. Adding Williamson to that mix could either see Golden State rise to championship glory once again, or exacerbate their issues depending on how much they’d give up to bring him to the Bay.

Spears’ report does differ from other speculations that have arisen about the Warriors having an interest in the North Carolina native. Nevertheless, Golden State’s standard-setting front office could be liable to roll the dice on Williamson. He took the floor on Tuesday night for the first time since Nov. 6 due to a hamstring strain, so the next few weeks leading up to the deadline should give the Dubs a good idea of where he’s at from a health and productivity standpoint before finalizing their decision to pursue or lay off of him.