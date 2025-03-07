Warriors superstar details pivotal moment that catalyzed Dubs’ comeback vs. Nets

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recounted the moment during their Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets that reversed their early ill fortune.

Stephen Curry sparked Warriors after slow start vs. Nets

According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Joel Soria, Curry detailed the honest exchange that lit a fire under him and his teammates to erase their 22-point first-quarter deficit:

“Just being honest with ourselves that we were playing horrible,” Curry said after the game. “You got to be accountable, each and everyone of us. We weren’t playing hard. We weren’t playing physical.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Davidson product also touched on a tactic he utilized to set an example for the guys around him:

“I think this was the first time I’ve ever gotten an offensive foul to show a little bit of fire to get us going,” Curry joked regarding his aggressive penalty against Nets guard Keon Johnson in the quarter.

Warriors rallied vs. Nets to increase winning streak

Taking that into account, great teams find ways to galvanize themselves in the midst of adversity. Golden State has been the most potent team in erasing large leads in the last decade-plus.

Thursday night was a reminder of the championship culture that is still prevalent within the Warriors’ franchise from the top down. Curry’s leadership compounded with his dominant performance — 40 points, four rebounds, four assists on 7-13 shooting from three-point range and 9-9 shooting from the foul line — to will the Dubs to victory.

Golden State is now 10-2 since acquiring Jimmy Butler — who added 25 points and six assists in the 121-119 win over Brooklyn. Curry has been on a tear in accordance with his newest teammate’s arrival. The two-time NBA MVP has been 50-40-90 with 30.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 5.3 three-pointers made per game.

He and Butler — who shares many of Curry’s leadership qualities and fire — will look to keep the Dubs rolling as the playoffs approach. Wins like the one against the Nets are building blocks that go a long way in title runs.