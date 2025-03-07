Warriors laud superstar leader as NBA’s most skilled player ever

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are behind their franchise player, Stephen Curry, being the most skilled player in NBA history.

Warriors: Steve Kerr props up Stephen Curry over greats

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had this to say as a recent guest on 957 The Game, as Warriors on NBC Sports relayed (h/t NBA Central):

“It’s different; the way he impacts the game is different. When you have these conversations about ‘Who’s the greatest ever?’ you automatically go to these genetic marvels; you know, LeBron and Michael Jordan and Wilt Chamberlain and whoever else. Steph doesn’t fit that normal mold. I love that Shaq is bringing that up because, from a skills standpoint, it’s not even close. [Curry] is the greatest ever from a skills standpoint,” Kerr said.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Draymond Green raves over Curry’s unique dominance

Curry’s longtime teammate Draymond Green also sung the Davidson product’s praises, saying this on his eponymous “The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis,” (h/t Legion Hoops):

“With all due respect to LeBron, Michael Jordan, and Shaq, there’s no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded.”

Curry has a claim to be in best player ever conversation

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Purely from a skills standpoint, Curry is unmatched as a three-point shooter. His ball-handling skills exceed those of Jordan, James, Chamberlain and O’Neal — four players widely-regarded as the best to ever play in the league.

The Warriors’ four-time champion’s elite finishing ability in the lane is also top-tier. Curry’s layup package may be even more impressive than the aforementioned’s dominance above the rim, given his size at only 6-2. The two-time NBA MVP does take a major backseat in the defensive department, which makes the conversation interesting.

Nevertheless, while players such as Jordan, Bill Russell and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar may be the most accomplished former superstars who could be deemed the greatest to ever play, Curry has a strong claim for being the most skilled.