Warriors could lose legendary head coach once superstar retires

The Golden State Warriors may not have head coach Steve Kerr around for another decade or longer.

Warriors: Steve Kerr may retire when Stephen Curry does

According to 957 The Game, coach Kerr, 59, had this to say about potentially calling it a career at the same time as his franchise player (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area’s Joaquin Ruiz):

“I think every coaching job has an expiration date, and I think it’s important for all parties involved to be aware of that. So, there’s probably something to that,” Kerr said. “But, I don’t spend much time thinking about that. I love what I do, I love this team, I love coaching these guys every day and I’m just going to keep plugging away with them and see what we can accomplish, and then we’ll worry about all that stuff later.”

Warriors: Kerr’s coaching coincides with Curry’s career

Kerr took over as head coach of the Warriors after Mark Jackson was fired, and began his tenure in the 2014-15 season. That same year, Golden State won its fourth championship in franchise history.

Moreover, Curry led the Warriors’ attack while taking home his first NBA MVP award. Kerr and Curry would go on to win three more titles in 2017, 2018 and 2022. The revolutionary head coach has drawn up plays for Curry and company for his entire time at the helm of the franchise.

While Kerr could theoretically remain in Golden State long after the Davidson product retires, he may not intend to do so. Curry, 36, may only have 4-7 more years in the league. The former could coach for another decade or more if his health persists.

No matter which way the pendulum swings, the former two-time All-Star Game head coach, 2016 NBA Coach of the Year and Top 15 head coach of all-time will go down in history as one of the most groundbreaking innovators on the sideline. His work in leading the Warriors’ revolutionary three-point attack will be inextricably linked to the changing of the guard in the league, spearheaded by Curry — the NBA’s all-time leader in three-pointers made.