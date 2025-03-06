Mavericks nearly acquired Jimmy Butler before he was dealt to Warriors

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Before the Dallas Mavericks shocked the sports world by trading superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis, they reportedly tried to pair Doncic with another star before parting ways.

The Mavericks pursued Jimmy Butler before the trade deadline

According to HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the Mavericks tried to acquire Jimmy Butler III from the Miami Heat. Butler was eventually traded to the Golden State Warriors to form a superstar duo with Stephen Curry.

“Before the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic in a blockbuster deal to acquire Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round draft pick, the team also expressed interest in Jimmy Butler and Kyle Kuzma, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford briefly came up in trade talks for Butler, but exploratory discussions didn’t go far, league sources told HoopsHype.”

Butler would have been a huge addition to the Mavericks, and it would not have come at the cost of Doncic. Reasonably so, Mavericks fans were not pleased with ownership parting ways with a generational superstar at just 25-years-old and one season removed from an NBA Finals appearance.

Since Butler joined the Warriors, Golden State is 9-1 and has climbed back into playoff position after slipping in the standings. Butler and the Warriors recently pulled off a statement win against the New York Knicks on the road Tuesday night, showing to the NBA world that they are not to be messed with down the stretch of the season.

The Mavericks’ season has fallen apart

Since trading Doncic, the Mavericks have been seemingly struck with bad luck. Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending torn ACL, Davis suffered an adductor injury 31 minutes into his Mavericks debut, and they are already without Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II for an extended period.

The Mavericks’ win-now model has gone off the rails, and one would have to wonder if they’d be in a better position to succeed this season if they acquired Butler and kept Doncic. Doncic currently has the Lakers in the No. 2 seed of the Western Conference and has formed a scary duo with future Hall of Famer LeBron James.

Dallas will now be left trying to salvage this season amidst the injury problems and hope that next season brings more success with their new core of players.