The Golden State Warriors head into Sacramento with a clear understanding of their position but a strong sense of purpose.



After a short-handed loss to the Los Angeles Lakers — where LeBron James delivered a dominant 26-point, 11-assist game — Golden State now turns its attention to a more significant goal: team chemistry.



Locked into the 10th seed, their remaining games are less about standings and more about building cohesion, especially between Stephen Curry and Kristaps Porzingis.

Golden State getting healthy ahead of playoffs

If both, along with Al Horford, are active as expected, this game against the Sacramento Kings becomes a key reference point. The Curry–Porzingis two-man game is expected to be a potent offensive weapon.



Curry’s gravity forces defenders into overcommitment, while Porzingis offers vertical spacing and versatility with pick-and-pop plays. Sacramento, which has struggled with defensive discipline, may find itself repeatedly caught between help on Curry and giving up open looks to Porzingis.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Equally important is Golden State’s interior defense. With Horford and Porzingis back, rim protection and rebounding improve—areas that have been inconsistent due to injuries.



This allows the Warriors to deploy more balanced lineups, reducing reliance on small-ball units that can be exploited physically.

Build momentum with two wins to close out the season

Winning depends on controlling the tempo and maintaining high shot quality.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Golden State needs to set the pace through Curry, and defensively, they must contain dribble penetration and limit second-chance opportunities—key against a Kings team that excels in a fast-paced, run-and-gun style of offense. Momentum is everything.



With play-in matchups approaching against either the Clippers or Trail Blazers, developing chemistry now could turn the Warriors from mere participants into serious contenders.