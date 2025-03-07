Warriors’ Draymond Green addresses controversial comments directed at Knicks’ All-Star center

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made headlines Thursday for controversial comments directed at New York Knicks All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Warriors’ Draymond Green issues apology to Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns

Towns was absent from Tuesday’s game against Green and the Warriors due to a personal matter, which was later revealed that he was grieving the death of a loved one. However, Green recklessly claimed on his podcast that Towns missed the game due to being afraid of Warriors’ star Jimmy Butler, which was reasonably not received well by the fans.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Green responded to the controversy after their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, where he gave Towns his condolences but stopped short of saying he would take a break from his podcast.

“That’s unfortunate, I’m sorry to hear that. That [stinks],” Green said, per ESPN. “But my comments that I made were, you know, ‘People, what I heard was this.’ That’s what I heard. So, I do send my well wishes to him and his family. It’s inevitable, we all experience death in one way or another, and we’ll all experience it in the same way one day. So it’s unfortunate, you never wish that on anybody, but ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis’ must go on.”

Towns will face the Warriors next weekend

Towns has since returned to the lineup after a brief one-game absence. He recorded 12 points and 14 rebounds in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

For Green, making a baseless claim on a public platform without knowing the context of the situation is irresponsible. This is far from the first time that Green has made controversial comments or bashful remarks toward the Knicks, so the fiery reaction that he got from the fanbase is not surprising.

The Knicks and the Warriors play again next weekend, this time in the Bay Area on Saturday, March 15. Barring any injury or other unforeseen circumstance, Towns will suit up for that game and see Green face-to-face.