Warriors star achieves major franchise feat in tough loss vs. Suns

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors fell 113-105 to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night, but not without one of their stars having something positive to take away from the loss.

Draymond Green moves up Warriors’ all-time blocks list

Warriors anchor Draymond Green recorded one block in the contest. That was all he needed to achieve an impressive franchise feat. With the rejection, Green moved to No. 2 on the Warriors’ all-time blocked shots list with 837 swats.

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Michigan State product moved past Golden State’s former No. 1 overall pick from 1980, Joe Barry Carroll (836 blocks). Carroll played seven seasons for the Dubs between 1980 and 1987 and averaged no less than 1.5 blocks per game in each season he spent with the team.

Green had reason to smile about feat after loss to Suns

Green was solemn after the loss. However, per Free Dawkins, when asked about how he felt regarding the big rejection he collected on his former Warriors teammate Kevin Durant in the second quarter, the former 2017 NBA Defensive Player of the Year said:

“I think that block put me in second all-time on the Warriors block list. So that’s cool,” Green said with a slight smile.

“Hell no. I didn’t know till somebody sent it to me. I saw it after the game. But no,” Green responded right after to a reporter asking if he pondered on the milestone during the matchup.

Green could set Warriors’ career blocks record in 4 seasons

Green’s impact on the defensive end has been immeasurable for the Warriors throughout his career. He’s been leading their charge yet again this season. Green’s also shooting exceptionally well from the three-point line at a career-high 40.3 percent, and the milestone may serve as an added boost for him to keep his level of play up.

The 34-year-old now trails former Warriors big man Adonal Foyle (1,140 blocks) for the franchise’s all-time record. It would take him 304 more games to overtake Foyle, in line with his career average of one BPG. He could achieve said feat in just under four full seasons of 82 games played if his output stays at its current level.