Warriors superstar continues his April dominance against the Grizzlies

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar PG Stephen Curry remains the standard for basketball excellence after a remarkable 52-point performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. In addition to his scoring, Curry recorded 10 rebounds, 8 assists, 5 steals, and made 12 three-pointers.

The 37-year-old, four-time champion shows no signs of slowing down as the NBA playoffs approach. This victory against Memphis has elevated the Golden State Warriors to the 5th seed in the Western Conference standings.

Historic night from Curry in Memphis

A big night in Memphis saw Curry achieve several historic milestones. He passed Klay Thompson for the most career games with 12 or more three-pointers made and joined Rick Barry as the second player in history to record a stat line of 50 points, 10 assists, 8 rebounds, and 5 steals in a single game.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

This also marked Curry’s 15th career game with 50 or more points, surpassing LeBron James. Curry was on pace to score 70 points, ending the third quarter with 45 points and 10 three-pointers made.

Reflecting on his record-breaking performance, he shared, “I definitely was thinking about Klay in Chicago, but after that reality check, you’ve got to win the game, so you don’t want to sabotage anything.”

Curry has continuously dominated in April

As April begins, Curry continues to impress, starting the month with 52 points. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 30 points per game in April.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The standout year was 2021, when he averaged 37 points per game with an outstanding 70% true shooting percentage. In 2023, he averaged 31 points with 61% true shooting, and he has never recorded a true shooting percentage below 60% in the month of April.

The monumental offensive force Curry becomes in April is indicative of his dedication to being in shape for the playoffs as well as understanding the magnitude of the moment relative to playoff standings.

The Warriors are equipped for a playoff run

The Golden State Warriors have seven games left in the regular season and currently hold an impressive record of 18-2 with both Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry in the lineup. Their next three games are against top-seeded teams in the Western Conference, all of which have home-court advantage—something the veteran Warriors highly value.

As an exciting stretch of basketball approaches, the Warriors, who reached five consecutive NBA Finals from 2015 to 2019, are fully aware of the challenges ahead and are prepared to face them.