Warriors star earns top defensive honors for month of March

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was recently awarded March’s Defensive Player of the Month award.

Warriors: Draymond Green stood out on defense in March

The NBA announced the news of Green’s accomplishment on Tuesday (h/t Golden State of Mind’s Sean Keane). The Michigan State product put together one of his best individual months of the season. Green averaged 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game in March.

Thanks in large part to his efforts on the defensive side of the ball, the Warriors went 11-4 in the month. Golden State boasted the third-best defensive rating (109.7) in the league.

Green has strengthened Defensive Player of the Year case

The four-time All-Star has been championing his case to win this season’s Defensive Player of the Year award of late. Winning the top defensive honor for March adds more credence to his case.

Green ranks No. 5 overall, averaging 1.5 steals per game on the campaign. While he may not have gotten as much consideration over the duration of the season, the way that Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies), Evan Mobley (Cleveland Cavaliers), or Dyson Daniels (Atlanta Hawks) have, his contributions toward the Warriors’ rebound over the last two months give him a serious chance.