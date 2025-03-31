Warriors young star goes down with another injury vs. Spurs

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors ran into some bad news against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

Warriors lose Jonathan Kuminga in Spurs matchup

The Warriors saw star forward Jonathan Kuminga sustain yet another ankle injury in their 148-106 rout of the Spurs.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

NBC Sports’ Angelina Martin reported that Kuminga felt fine after the game, despite leaving the floor in the second quarter after the injury was sustained. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr had this to say on the concerning ailment:

“Such a bummer,” Kerr told reporters. “[He was] just coming back, finding his rhythm, playing well. So, hopefully, it’s nothing too serious.”

Warriors dealt another injury blow with playoffs near

Kuminga drove to the basket before being knocked down by two Spurs defenders. After losing control of the ball, the 22-year-old landed awkwardly on his right ankle. It was later reported that Kuminga’s dealing with right ankle soreness. This infirmity comes on the heels of the former 2022 NBA champion missing 31 games between Jan. 5 and March 10 with a sprained right ankle.

The Warriors were saved by Jimmy Butler’s arrival in town coinciding with the latter half of Kuminga’s absence. Nevertheless, the four-year veteran’s insertion back into the lineup was welcomed with the playoffs approaching.

Now, Golden State will hope that Kuminga’s injury is not too severe. The Warriors (43-31) have eight games remaining in the regular season before entering postseason play.