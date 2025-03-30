Warriors confident they’ll retain young star in free agency

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have little doubt that their ascendant star Jonathan Kuminga will remain with the franchise beyond this season.

Per ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel, the Warriors forecast Kuminga’s upcoming market to be limited, compounded with him being a restricted free agent in the summer (h/t Heavy Sports’ Alder Almo):

“This will likely be an advantage for the Warriors, as they could sign Kuminga to a reasonable contract instead of breaking the bank on a deal that exceeds $30 million annually. The Warriors, sources said, are not too concerned with their young forward’s pending free agency, especially considering that no other team has the ability to sign him to a massive offer sheet,” Siegel wrote.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Kuminga is a big part of the Warriors’ future plans

The Warriors’ front office expects Kuminga to take the reigns of the franchise in the years to come. Golden State’s star core is nearing the end of their NBA careers. Stephen Curry, 37, Draymond Green, 35, and Jimmy Butler, 35, are all advancing in age. Once they retire in the next few seasons, the 22-year-old forward will be their most talented player remaining on the roster.

That is, if the Warriors keep him on board as planned. Kuminga has a $10.24 million qualifying offer for next season. Should he hit restricted free agency, Golden State will still be able to match any offer that the 2022 NBA champion may receive on the open market.

With the way in which top brass, coupled with Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and the team’s leaders have all sung Kuminga’s praises, he should be appeased financially to stay in the Bay, even if the Warriors are strong armed by a franchise willing to compensate him handsomely to lead their charge.