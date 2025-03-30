Warriors feel good after winning ‘biggest’ matchup of season

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors faced arguably their greatest test of the season on Friday.

Warriors faced Pelicans with major playoff implications

Per Bay Area News Group’s Danny Emerman, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said this about the significance of Golden State’s upcoming against the New Orleans Pelicans (h/t Golden State of Mind’s Ricko Mendoza):

“Friday’s the biggest game of the year for us. We’ve lost two games in a row, very poor performances. It’s time, we’ve got to bounce back. That’s what good teams do and I’m confident that we’ll do that,” Kerr said.

The Warriors came out on top in the matchup, beating the Pelicans by a final score of 111–95. Superstar PG Stephen Curry led the team with 23 points.

Warriors are in tight race for playoff seeding out West

The Warriors (42-31) are the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference. Golden State has the same record as the No. 6-seeded Los Angeles Clippers.

Only 0.5 games separate them from the No. 8-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves. The Warriors could also reach as high as the No. 4 seed, being only 2.5 games back. The Pelicans are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Warriors caught a break with four of New Orleans’ starters out with injuries.

The win helped put Golden State back into playoff positioning. Though, the tightness in the standings will likely see jockeying take place until the final game of the year.