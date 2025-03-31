Warriors’ rising star carries offense in blowout win vs. Spurs

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski put together one of his best games of the year on Sunday.

Brandin Podziemski leads Warriors to win over Spurs

Podziemski led all Warriors scorers with 27 points in Golden State’s 148-106 dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs. The 22-year-old connected on 9-14 attempts from the field. He drove home his well-rounded performance with six rebounds as well as five assists.

Warriors should be encouraged by Podziemski’s tear

Podziemski’s individual play has been picking up steam over the last two months. The Santa Clara product has averaged 13.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game since Jan. 28.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has shown confidence in Podziemski as his starting shooting guard. The crafty playmaker has not made that a regrettable decision.

With the 2025 playoffs looming, Podziemski will be a necessary weapon for the Warriors to get far. Performances like the one he put forth on Sunday will be building blocks for him to succeed once the stakes get higher.