Could Warriors trade for Bulls star big on a bargain?

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may be able to strike gold on a former All-Star center that could solve their current void.

Warriors could trade for Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic on a bargain

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly shopping their standout big man Nikola Vucevic. NBA Central relayed a report from Jake Fischer that unveiled the Bulls’ asking price for Vucevic. It’s one that the Warriors would smile from ear to ear about upon hearing:

“The asking price for Nikola Vucevic could start at two second-round picks, per @JakeLFischer,” NBA Central published on X.

“’Vucevic’s $20 million salary, with a third and final season to go at $21.5 million in 2025-26, is far more palatable for teams to absorb. One GM told me he would put the two-time All-Star’s likely price point in a trade at two second-round picks.’”

Vucevic has not lost a step at 34 years old

That is a huge discount for a player of his caliber. The Montenegrin big man is 34 years old. However, age is not working against him this season. Vucevic is averaging 20.9 points, 10 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game on 57.7 percent shooting from the field and 46.9 percent shooting from the three-point line.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The 14-year veteran is not an exceptional defender. That being said, what he brings to the table could work wonders for the Warriors. Vucevic is an efficient scorer who is skilled in the post. He would form a lethal pick-and-roll with Stephen Curry due to his ability to knock down triples when popping out to the top of the key.

Vucevic would be worth an investment this season

Golden State needs another All-Star. They also need another dynamic scorer. Vucevic has the well-roundedness to be the Warriors’ No. 2 option on offense. The franchise has reached unprecedented heights in the last decade while rarely having standout centers to lean on. The USC product could break that mold and help the Dubs vie for another championship come June.

Seeing that he only has two years left on his deal, Golden State could unload some of their draft capital and see how he fits in the Bay. The Warriors have four second-round picks between now and 2030. They also have five first-rounders in that span, if they want to up the ante with a more aggressive pursuit of the two-time All-Star. That, and the inclusion of one of their talented young guards in their robust depth chart could entice Chicago to agree to a deal.