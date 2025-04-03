Warriors superstar enters top-25 scoring list in Grizzlies win

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry had more reasons to celebrate outside of picking up a victory against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Warriors: Stephen Curry enters a new illustrious club

Curry passed Jerry West for No. 25 on the NBA’s all-time scoring list in Golden State’s 134-125 win over Memphis. The 37-year-old’s 52 points on the affair brought him to 25,205 career points.

West, who is now No. 26 on the list, amassed 25,192 points in his career. Curry put forth an offensive masterclass in the win that only adds to his long list of achievements.

Curry’s feat vs. Grizzlies is one of NBA’s best

Only 27 players have ever reached 25,000 points. The monumental point total strengthens Curry’s case for entry into the Hall of Fame once he retires.

The 11-time All-Star needs 75 points to pass Reggie Miller (25,279) for No. 24 all-time. Curry could realistically reach that milestone given his 24.4 points per game, as the Warriors have seven games left in the regular season.

The two-time NBA scoring champion is also within striking distance of 26,000 career points. He could also achieve that in alignment with his intentions to play for at least three more seasons.