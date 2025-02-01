Warriors should look into Wizards star scorer ahead of deadline

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

It is apparent that the Golden State Warriors need more talent to return to championship contention.

Warriors should look into trade for Wizards’ Kyle Kuzma

With seven days remaining until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, the Warriors could forego a trade for an All-Star player and instead make a move for a promising offensive threat who could come at a cheaper price.

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma may be up for trade. Kuzma has widely been reported to be nearing his wits end in Washington, and could seek to depart from their rebuilding operation. Thus, the Warriors could pair the Michigan native next to superstar Stephen Curry and former All-Star Andrew Wiggins to salvage the remainder of the campaign.

Warriors would get a prime scorer with a ring in Kuzma

On the court, the former 2020 NBA champion knows what it takes to win. That would fit perfectly in the Warriors’ scheme, as they’ve won four titles in the last 11 campaigns. Offensively, Kuzma averaged 21.2 points per game in 2022-23 and 22.2 PPG last time around before seeing his average dip to 14.4 PPG on the current campaign, due largely to a steep reduction in minutes.

Nevertheless, the 29-year-old could join Golden State’s roster and become their second-leading scorer behind Curry. He has the potential to be a 25 PPG performer, which could work for the Warriors in the interim and also replicate the impact that Klay Thompson had in their offense back when they won it all in 2022.

His size at 6-9, his ability to play three positions, and his aggressive approach could give the Dubs a major spark that they’re lacking. Kuzma would be a great option to take over scoring responsibilities in games where Curry gets zeroed in on defensively, a tactic that has been an Achilles heel for the Warriors on occasion.

Warriors trade for Kuzma makes sense on many fronts

Kuzma is earning $23.52 million this season, and will take home $21.47 million next year and $19.43M in 2026-27 — the final year of his deal. The depreciating annual value that he comes with is especially attractive for a Warriors team that would not need to worry about him hitting unrestricted free agency next summer, or taking up much cap space for the long haul.

Correspondingly, Golden State could entertain moving Dennis Schroder and his $13 million expiring deal, as well as Brandin Podziemski, Kyle Anderson, and a second-round pick in exchange for Kuzma, and also attempt to gun for a couple of second-rounders in return. Schroder has not been a perfect fit for the Warriors and could reprise Malcolm Brogdon’s role in D.C. should the Wizards move him.

Podziemski is a heralded young talent who Golden State could move off of ahead of the curve amid his up-and-down campaign. The deal in its totality is advantageous for both parties and would help the Warriors rebound while giving Kuzma a chance to thrive and win once more.