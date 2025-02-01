Warriors should be on high alert to sign Nets former All-Star buyout candidate

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have an opportunity to add a game-changing former All-Star this winter.

Warriors should keep their eyes on Nets’ Ben Simmons

A recent report from ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel revealed that Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons could force his way out of town in short order (h/t NBA Central):

“There has been some talk amongst teams that Ben Simmons will approach the Brooklyn Nets for a buyout to join a playoff-contending team. League sources told ClutchPoints around the holiday season that the Nets were not interested in a buyout with Simmons. It seems like this situation will come down to whether Simmons approaches the team about one, something that has yet to be discussed between the two parties,” Siegel wrote.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Simmons could regain form in Warriors’ first-class system

Nothing is set in stone, but if Simmons demands to be released from the Nets, he could return to form in Golden State. The LSU product has not been able to reclaim the spark that led to him earning three straight All-Star nods between 2019 and 2021. Nevertheless, even in the midst of a down stretch, Simmons is still averaging an incredible 7.1 assists and 5.2 rebounds in a mere 25.3 minutes per game.

Simmons could be the engine of the Warriors’ second unit for the rest of the campaign. He is an elite distributor, high-end rebounder, and top-shelf defender, as his two career All-Defensive First Team nods attest to. Should he get bought out, Golden State could seize the moment, inking him to a veteran’s minimum or mid-level exception deal, and foster his gifts to bring him back to a prime level of production.

Simmons & Warriors could be a beautiful marriage

Further, in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr’s position-less scheme, the 6-10 point forward could be their small-ball center, backup point guard, and strengthen both their perimeter and interior defense next to former 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Draymond Green. Simmons could have the best brought out of him with a leader in Green to light a fire under him.

There’s nothing not to like about a situation like the one that could present itself soon. Simmons wants to win. The Warriors want to win. Golden State is a quintessential place for him to find his mojo again, while the Warriors would add size and athleticism to a lineup that needs it.