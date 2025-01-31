Warriors reportedly passing on Jimmy Butler trade in favor of talented Bulls scorer

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have been involved heavily in trade speculation recently as the February 6th deadline approaches. Adding an adaptable volume scorer alongside future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry could elevate the Warriors from pretenders to title contenders.

The Jimmy Butler saga has been making headlines, and the Warriors have been among the teams to watch. However, in recent days, a less publicized but more enticing option to pair with Curry in a potential trade has emerged: Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine could thrive on the Warriors

Lavine’s contract has been a major obstacle in negotiations. The 29-year-old is set to earn $45 million next season, along with a player option for 2027. Many teams have shied away from Lavine’s substantial contract due to his defensive shortcomings.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

However, similar to Andrew Wiggins’ improvements after joining Golden State, there could be another level to unlock in Lavine’s defensive game. Playing for a championship alongside Curry, who at 37 still sets a strong example on both ends of the court, could help him reach that potential.

LaVine would give the Warriors another prominent scorer

The Golden State Warriors need a reliable secondary ball handler to take some pressure off Curry and step up on certain nights. LaVine, known for being an exceptional scorer and a dedicated professional, has continued to impress in the 2025 season, averaging 24 points per game on 51% shooting from the field and an impressive 44% from three-point range.

Trading for Lavine makes more sense than trading for Jimmy Butler

Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

While the idea of acquiring Butler might be appealing, LaVine presents a long-term solution to succeed Curry when he eventually retires. At just 29 years old, LaVine is still in his prime, especially compared to the 35-year-old Butler, who has expressed dissatisfaction in recent times.

As Kevin O’Connor noted, “Steph Curry and Steve Kerr have concerns about how Jimmy Butler would fit on the Warriors.”

What could the Warriors offer the Bulls in a trade for LaVine?

The big question is, what would the Warriors be willing to offer the Bulls in a trade for LaVine? In recent discussions, Jonathan Kuminga has been excluded from negotiations, but this may not hinder Golden State’s plans.

A trade centered around Andrew Wiggins, who has a $23 million contract, could be viable with a combination of Gary Payton II ($9.1 million), Moses Moody ($5.8 million), and Buddy Hield ($8.6 million), along with some light draft capital.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Alternatively, Draymond Green could serve as the centerpiece of a deal, although the Warriors might prefer to keep their veteran players and trade away their younger assets. This could reduce their depth amidst a playoff run.

Another potential trade could involve sending Dennis Schroder ($13 million), Gary Payton II ($9.1 million), Buddy Hield ($8.7 million), Kyle Anderson ($8.7 million), and Brandon Podziemski ($3.5 million) to acquire LaVine. This approach would allow Golden State to retain a strong roster while making a significant move.

That deal may seem unlikely without draft capital and a third team involved, but the financial aspects align, and the Warriors have strategically positioned themselves to have the assets necessary to make such a trade.

A starting lineup of Curry, LaVine, Wiggins, Green, and Kevon Looney would be formidable. Additionally, the emergence of Gui Santos and Quentin Post, along with Kuminga and Moody entering their fourth year, shows they have the potential to contribute significantly, especially having experienced what it takes to win an NBA Championship.