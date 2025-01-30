Warriors’ developing young big man could become a fixture in their lineup

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ 2024 second-round draft pick Quinten Post has shown in a limited sample size that he’s worth the team taking a closer look at for the rest of the season.

Warriors: Quinten Post could become a fixture in their lineup

The Warriors (23-23), have gone 11-20 over their last 31 games and are the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference. Despite their midseason slide, they are only three games back from the Los Angeles Clippers (26-20) for the No. 6 seed in the conference. Their campaign is still salvageable, and the franchise has been linked to several marquee centers who could foster that turnaround via trade.

Whether or not Golden State opts to make a move for one, Post has shown promise. The Dutch talent has averaged 10.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while drilling 2.2 three-pointers at a stout 39.3 percent clip.

Warriors can develop Post for the remainder of the season

Post is not the most athletic player for his position, but exhibits sound fundamentals, is a capable screen-setter, and could further thrive and increase out of the pick-and-roll next to superstar point guard Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder. The 24-year-old’s size, outside marksmanship and feel for the game warrant a regular role moving forward.

That could be heightened if the Warriors fail to right the ship in the win column. Golden State has played Trayce Jackson-Davis as their starter for much of the season, while also featuring Kevon Looney as his backup. Nevertheless, especially with the way Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has expanded his lineup, there could be space for Post. Should the Warriors make a play for a star talent via trade, the assets they’d likely give up to make that happen would only increase the likelihood of his role expanding.