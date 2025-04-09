Warriors’ latest blockbuster mock trade lands Bucks’ MVP in the Bay

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors, who have been all about championships throughout their decade-long string of dominance, are prolonging their dynasty in a recent mock trade.

Warriors get coveted superstar in latest mock deal

ClutchPoints’ Spencer See had the Warriors sending a haul including Jonathan Kuminga, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, and Moses Moody, coupled with two future first-round picks in exchange for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

The NBA trade rumor mill has had Antetokounmpo’s name in it all season long. Now that the Bucks are dealing with a critical ailment to All-Star Damian Lillard — deep-vein thrombosis — the 30-year-old may have the most reason he’s ever had to force his way out of Milwaukee.

Given the nature of the Bucks’ diminishing championship hopes, the Warriors’ front office could make this ultra-aggressive move to form another juggernaut. A deal of this sort would have a great impact on the team.

Warriors have little to lose in a deal for Antetokounmpo

Right off the bat, giving up Green in a move for Antetokounmpo comes off as bold. The 35-year-old has been the backbone of their defense throughout their championship runs. His facilitation has also orchestrated their offense.

However, Golden State would be shipping out the former 2017 Defensive Player of the Year in exchange for the 2020 winner of the award. From a distributing standpoint, the “Greek Freak’s” 5.6 assists from 2015-16 until now come close to Green’s 6.6 from 2014-15 to present day.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

However, the offensive upgrade goes without saying. Antetokounmpo has averaged 30-plus points per game for the last three seasons, as well as 25-plus for the last eight.

Green, on the other hand, hasn’t scored in double figures since 2017-18. Add to that the Warriors getting a talent five years younger, and this deal makes for a major win.

Would the Warriors be giving up too much for Giannis?

Further, Golden State has been adamant about retaining their up-and-coming star forward Jonathan Kuminga. Albeit, their title window is closing with Stephen Curry, 37, and Jimmy Butler, 35, advancing in age.

A move for the nine-time Bucks All-Star would warrant the Warriors leveraging Kuminga for him. It does beg to question if the ancillary additions to the deal are excessive. Draft capital would be necessary to entice Milwaukee.

Nevertheless, excluding Moses Moody or Gary Payton II from the deal would preserve some backcourt depth for the team. That being said, a future Hall-of-Famer like Giannis would not come cheap.

Thus, with the potential to form an unstoppable offense, led by a legitimate franchise player who could remain with the team for a decade, as well as 80 points of potential coming from their hypothetical big three, giving up the farm would prove to be worth it with more banners hanging up in the Chase center in short order.