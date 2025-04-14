Warriors: Gameplan to a play-in victory

Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

The NBA regular season matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers was an unforgettable showdown.



Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler combined for 66 points, but it was the Clippers who secured the victory, thanks to impressive performances from James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.



With this loss, the Warriors now fall to the 7th seed and will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA play-in game on Tuesday night. The winner of that game will advance to play against the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Warriors must lock in after a poor stretch to end the season

The Warriors have lost three of their last five games, including a heart-wrenching defeat against the San Antonio Spurs. Their poor finish to the season reflects the mistakes they made in execution during crucial moments, which allowed younger and more athletic teams to exploit their weaknesses.



Despite these challenges, the strong performances from Curry and Butler in the regular-season finale suggest that the Warriors have what it takes to secure a solid victory against the Grizzlies in the upcoming play-in.

Golden State and Memphis have a history

The Warriors have a historical record of 0-3 in play-in games. The young core of Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Desmond Bane had experienced the Warriors defeating the Grizzlies in the 2022 playoffs, which adds extra motivation to this matchup.

Although minor injuries may have affected the Memphis team, their physicality cannot be overlooked. The Grizzlies still maintain a top-10 defense and rank sixth in rebounds per game. The Warriors convincingly won their season series against Memphis, and with playoff implications at stake, the veteran team aims to rely on their experienced stars and postseason history.



Two-time MVP Curry remains the driving force of the organization, and his recent 52-point game occurred in Memphis just two weeks ago. This context is significant, especially with Ja Morant’s recent struggles, as he typically relies on his explosiveness.

Do the Warriors have a winning formula?

Playoff Jimmy is poised to return, and fans got a glimpse of his skills with a 30-point performance against the Clippers. His two-way presence and exceptional basketball IQ have brought a championship-caliber versatility to the Warriors.



Having led two lesser teams to the NBA Finals in the past, he is now teaming up with Curry, and the potential for this duo in the postseason is limitless. The Grizzlies rank in the middle of the pack for three-point defense, sitting at 15th in the league, which makes them vulnerable to a hot shooting night from the Warriors.



Exploiting this weakness will be essential, and there is no better player to take advantage of it than the greatest shooter of all time.

Additionally, avoiding the fast-paced edge that Memphis possesses will be critical. Implementing defensive strategies that negate Morant’s drives and limit Jackson Jr.’s actions will also be important.

These teams have a heated history, but the addition of Butler to the mix makes a significant difference for Golden State. Historically, the home team in a 7/8 play-in matchup wins 68% of the time, which favors the Warriors.



With superior shooting, veteran leadership, and the advantage of home court, Golden State should perform well against a Grizzlies team that is struggling with injuries, fatigue, and front office turmoil.