Warriors should highly prioritize two elite centers in 2025 free agency

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors, on the brink of returning to championship contention, should address their center position in the offseason.

Warriors would thrive with a star two-way center

The Warriors have a former MVP and champion in Stephen Curry leading their charge. Jimmy Butler is as good a No. 2 option as there is in the league while Draymond Green’s passing and defense are invaluable. Outside of quality shooters and young talents that surround them, what the Warriors don’t have is a sizable center that can protect the rim while also contributing on offense. Thus, two upcoming free agents they should prioritize are Myles Turner and Naz Reid.

Myles Turner & Naz Reid would fill Warriors voids

Golden State has formed a revolutionary dynasty over the last decade-plus largely without having traditional rim-protecting 7-footers. They could change that paradigm with a star like Turner.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Indiana Pacers center is an exceptional shot-blocker who recovers on the weak and strong side for rejections. He is also among the best pick-and-roll five men in basketball, especially when popping out to the three-point line. Turner is a capable scorer that can anchor the Warriors in multiple ways.

As for Reid, he is a great outside shooter who can create his own shot off the dribble. The 25-year-old would fit perfectly in the Warriors’ offense. He also projects to ascend further than the career-high 14.7 points and 6.1 rebounds he puts up on 38.8 percent three-point shooting this season.

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Reid would be able to knock down trifectas in the corners, catch the ball in the middle of the floor and find open teammates, and attack the rim at will. While not the top-shelf interior defender that Turner is, he could be played next to another big man, unlike the former, while still offering quality defense.

Warriors could unload salaries to land marquee FA center

Currently, Golden State has $164.74 million on their books for next season. In order to afford Turner, they’d likely need to offer him an excess of the $19.92 million he’s earning this year. Reid is due for a massive raise from the $13.98 million he’s taking home this season. He could garner $20 million annually on his next deal.

Thus, the Warriors may want to entertain deciding between either Buddy Hield or Moses Moody, both of whom are in the $10-$13 million ballpark for the next three campaigns. They could free themselves from one of those two’s contracts and also dump Trayce Jackson-Davis’ $2.2 million and $2.4M salaries for the next two campaigns. Doing so for Turner or Reid would potentially be worth the investment.