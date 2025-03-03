Warriors land former 76ers MVP in wild mock trade

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

A recent mock trade has the Golden State Warriors selling off their young talent for one of the NBA’s best players.

Warriors mock trade sends 76ers’ Joel Embiid to the Bay

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar concocted a deal where the Warriors would sign-and-trade ascendant young star Jonathan Kuminga, along with Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and two future first-round picks for Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid. Bitar rationalized the mock trade by saying (h/t The Sporting News’ Anthony Pasciolla):

“For Philadelphia, the return package is built around youth and upside. Jonathan Kuminga, who has shown flashes of star potential, would become a cornerstone for the Sixers,” Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar wrote. “Moody and Podziemski provide wing depth and shooting, while the two first-round picks (2028 and 2031) ensure Philly has assets for the future.”

Embiid mock deal would be long shot for Warriors

Embiid going down for the remainder of the season with a nagging left knee injury hurts his stock. The former NBA MVP, when healthy, is arguably the best scorer in basketball, and a top-five talent overall.

However, his lengthy injury history over the course of his career is coming to a head and could threaten his career. Even still, Kuminga is a projected future All-Star with incredible athleticism, coupled with finishing ability around the rim.

Nevertheless, neither he, nor Podziemski — a crafty playmaker and shooter — or Moody — a stout offensive weapon — forecast to be able to approximate Embiid’s impact. The Warriors would win such a deal on the sheer strength of star power. The Cameroonian center next to superstar Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green would form an elite two-way attack.

No matter, there are many tradeoffs on both sides of the coin. If Golden State were to peak the interest of Philadelphia’s front office with a framework like this, it would be immeasurably beneficial for them to gauge Embiid’s health prognosis throughout the offseason. Should it come back favorable, the Warriors could form another dynasty, and perhaps their best one yet.