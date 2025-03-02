Warriors rookie having monumental 3-point shooting season

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors rookie Quinten Post is making a name for himself as a three-point shooter this season.

Warriors: Quinten Post having elite 3-point shooting year

The Warriors shared this statistic about Post’s marksmanship on Saturday afternoon:

“Quinten Post has the second-highest three-point percentage of any rookie this season (min. 80 attempts),” the Warriors published on X.

Post is giving Warriors much to be glad about in 2024-25

After not playing in Golden State’s first 29 games and only logging 12:36 of total action through their first 41, Post has quickly made a name for himself. The Dutch center’s 41.6 percent clip from three-point range trails only Toronto Raptors star Jamison Battle (42.3 percent).

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Post has played well in the screen-and-roll. His timing and IQ have helped him generate good looks from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old has also knocked down 1.7 triples per night. Post is in the top-14 in makes per game among all NBA centers with the 10th-highest average and ranks No. 3 within that top-14 in three-point percentage.

The Warriors have a strong young big man in their ranks. His outside shooting fits Golden State’s mold like a glove. Should he improve his defense and quickness as an athlete over time, he could evolve into an even greater cog in their rotation. Post could vie for placement on one of the All-Rookie teams come season’s end for his efforts.