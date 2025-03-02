Warriors get clearer timetable on young star’s upcoming return

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While the Golden State Warriors set their expectations on Jonathan Kuminga returning from injury on their current road trip, they may now have a definitive idea of when exactly he’ll take the floor again.

Warriors: Jonathan Kuminga likely to return next weekend

ESPN’s Shams Charania revealed this about Kuminga’s impending return (h/t Golden State Warriors on SI’s Logan Struck):

“Jonathan Kuminga is really close to his return,” Charania said. “He’s in the final stages of a rehab of his significant ankle sprain he suffered in January. His return will not be tonight, it’s unlikely to be Monday in Charlotte. They have three more games on this road trip before they return home. I’m told the Warriors are considering waiting until next weekend, when they’re back at home, for his return.”

Kuminga’s staring down return vs. Nets or Pistons

The tail end of Golden State’s road trip this week sees them taking on the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday followed by the Detroit Pistons on Saturday. It is imminent that Kuminga will make his comeback in either game.

The struggling Nets (21-39) would give the 22-year-old a chance to tune-up against a less formidable opponent, while the Pistons, who are an NBA-best 9-1 in their last 10 games, would be a more challenging opponent to face.

Once cleared at 100 percent health, Kuminga figures to bring his same intensity and go-get-it approach to the court. His 16.8 points per game will greatly help a Warriors team that proved how much they need the injured Jimmy Butler healthy after dropping their most recent contest without him to the Philadelphia 76ers 126-119 on Saturday.

Kuminga’s return will also see the Warriors field their entire new-look unit for the first time this year after the Butler trade.