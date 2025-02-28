Warriors star lauds point guard for 56-point masterclass vs. Magic

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler gave props to teammate Stephen Curry for what he did on Thursday.

Warriors: Jimmy Butler praises Stephen Curry’s big game

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Butler had this to say about Curry dropping 56 points in the Warriors’ 121-115 win over the Orlando Magic:

“It makes everyone want to be great on the defensive side, so we can get him the ball back and watch him do something incredible,” Butler said.

“In a weird way, isn’t it kind of expected by now?”

Warriors: Butler’s never had a co-star do what Curry did

Also per Slater, Butler has never played with a teammate who has gone for 50 points in a game. That makes the historic performance all the more special. The Marquette product has also played alongside greats like 2011 MVP Derrick Rose, Philadelphia 76ers’ 2023 MVP Joel Embiid, and New York Knick’s All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Curry was magnificent in the win. The Davidson product drilled 12 three-pointers while shooting 16-25 from the field. That was Curry’s 26th game with at least 10 triples — an NBA record by a wide margin.

Butler has gotten the shine for helping Golden State go 7-1 since joining their ranks via trade. Though, Curry’s electric performance put him under the limelight, and for good reason. The two will look to lead the Warriors to 8-1 in the Butler era against the Sixers on Saturday.