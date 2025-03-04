Warriors could strike gold with perfect puzzle piece center in free agency

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could add an upcoming free agent that would be an ideal pairing for their unit.

Warriors should look into Precious Achiuwa in free agency

Dexterity has been the name of the game for the Warriors throughout their dynasty. Golden State’s small-ball lineups have allowed them to simultaneously shoot teams out of the gym and stifle them on the other end.

While the Warriors have capable centers currently, they could upgrade defensively with a versatile big man that can do it all, including protect the rim well. That big man is the New York Knicks’ soon-to-be free agent Precious Achiuwa.

Precious Achiuwa would be strong 2-way option for Dubs

The Memphis product averages 6.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.8 blocks per game on 52.6 percent shooting from the field for the Knicks this season. What makes Achiuwa so desirable is his ability to put the ball on the floor and finish with authority at the rim. The Nigerian talent moves well with and without the basketball.

Achiuwa is a stout defender despite being undersized at 6-8. Rarely has there been a time when he has looked thoroughly outmatched on defense against taller bigs, even among the NBA’s best. As a self-proclaimed “elite defender,” the 25-year-old could service Golden State well in the interior, as well as on the perimeter.

Thus, Achiuwa would essentially be a major upgrade over Trayce Jackson-Davis, who does a few of the same things on the floor, just with more experience and verve. The Warriors ought to look into the veteran center who will be coming off of $6 million earnings this season for a cost-effective deal worth seven figures annually next summer.