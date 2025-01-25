Warriors shockingly dump franchise leader in latest mock trade

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have enjoyed 13 impactful years with Draymond Green helping to lead their charge, but that could end soon.

Warriors trade Draymond Green for Lakers hoard

Green is 34 years old and nearing the final years of his career. However, that’s not the reason why the four-time All-Star may be almost out of the Bay.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The way that Blue Man Hoop’s Peter O’Keefe sees things, the Warriors could make a major move to remedy their struggling ways by moving Green and additional valuable players for a collection of picks and talents from the Los Angeles Lakers (h/t The Sporting News’ Caleb Hightower via Newsbreak):

“This (blockbuster deal sending Green, Kyle Anderson, and Buddy Hield to the Lakers for Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, one 2029 first-round pick, and two 2025 second-round picks) might be much less about basketball and more about rivalry,” O’Keefe wrote. “The 2029 first-round pick could be really valuable, but none of the four players coming in really excite you from a Warrior standpoint. Golden State may consider trading Green at some point, but actually sending him to the Lakers would be a whole different conversation.”

Warriors may not improve from Green mock deal

The proposed deal would see Golden State inherit a skilled offensive player in Hachimura who could slide right into their starting power forward spot. The same can be said for Wood, who has shown the potential to be a 20-point, 10-rebound player in the league.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, Hachimura’s 12.2 points and 5.3 rebounds per game this season nearly mirror his career averages and he has not shown a trajectory of growth that would suggest that he can approximate Green’s value. Wood could further blossom into a dynamic scorer for the Warriors, but his lengthy absence due to injury is a cause for concern.

Vincent is a sound point guard in the league but would add redundancy to an overcrowded Warriors backcourt depth chart that includes floor generals Stephen Curry and Dennis Schroder. Additionally, Vanderbilt would instantly become the team’s best defender in Green’s stead, but lacks the playmaking abilities that the Michigan State product possessed.

The most enticing part of this deal for Golden State would be the future first and second-round picks that they would bring in. No matter, even at 34, Green has not shown signs of a decline and is actually shooting the three ball exceptionally well at a career-high 45 percent. Plus, Hield is a proven 20 PPG scorer in the league and Anderson is a high IQ talent with a track record of winning. Thus, the Warriors may not be wise to deal their franchise pillars for anyone except an elite All-Star talent or better.