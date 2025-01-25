Warriors superstar named 2025 All-Star starter despite down performance

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry will represent the Golden State Warriors as a 2025 NBA All-Star starter. Curry was awarded with the honor after final fan votes came back and were announced by the Inside the NBA crew on Thursday evening.

Warriors: Steph Curry an All-Star starter amid down year

Curry joins Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers), Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns) and Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) as the first five for the Western Conference.

This marks Curry’s 11th All-Star appearance. As great as the Ohio native is, this has been his worst season since his third year in the league. The two-time NBA MVP is averaging 22.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.9 rebounds per game on an underwhelming 44.8 percent shooting from the field by his standards.

Beyond his face-value numbers, Curry has also suffered a tremendous midseason slump along with his teammates. The Warriors started out the campaign at 12-3 and are now 22-22, good for the No. 11 seed in the West and out of play-in positioning.

Curry beat out a trio of standout guards out West

When examining the players that the Davidson product was selected over, it is evident that Curry’s history of excellence and his popularity prompted his nod. Take Ja Morant for example. The Memphis Grizzlies’ franchise point guard’s 21.1 points, 7.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game on 44.7 percent shooting from the floor are in the same ballpark as Curry. However, he’s led the Grizzlies to a 29-15 record as the No. 3 seed in the West.

Not only Morant, but Kyrie Irving (Dallas Mavericks) has also been great this season. Irving is scratching at the door of the 50-40-90 club while averaging 24.5 PPG, 4.9 APG, and 1.3 SPG for the No. 7-seeded Mavericks out West.

Had one of the two been named a starter over Curry, the four-time champion would then have to beat out whichever one was not named, as well as De’Aaron Fox, who is spearheading the resurgent Sacramento Kings.

All things considered, Curry has done enough to garner an All-Star nod. He’ll look to ramp things up as his Warriors are also on the upswing prior to the February festivities.