Could the Warriors end up trading their superstar franchise player?

The Golden State Warriors may be prompted to trade away their four-time champion in short order.
Warriors can set themselves up by trading Stephen Curry
Athlon Sports’ Syvatoslav Rovenchuk relayed a recent report from ESPN’s Bobby Marks which floated the idea that the Warriors may trade Stephen Curry if they view a rebuild as part of their immediate future:
“ESPN personality, and former assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets, Bobby Marks recently spoke on The Kevin O’Connor Show with regard to the type of value Stephen Curry would have on the trade market. The decision to trade the four-time champion and accept a rebuild would not be popular in Golden State. However, it could lead to a massive haul for the Warriors” Marks said.
“If you put Curry on the open market with multiple years left on his contract, you’ll get more than what we traded for [Paul] Pierce and [Kevin] Garnett. You will get like [Donovan] Mitchell, [Rudy] Gobert, [Mikal] Bridges type of offers, like multiple picks as far as what could be available out there.”
Warriors’ championship window still open with Curry
The Warriors trading Curry is unlikely to put it lightly. The two-time NBA MVP has been the driving force of the Warriors since he entered the league in 2009. He’s also only 36-years-old. Curry still exhibits signs that he’s got plenty left in the tank.
Thus, while Golden State could get a haul in return for him at the present, the franchise also has to think about how many more championships he can lead them to if they bring in another superstar player to play alongside him. The Davidson product could potentially play at a high level into his 40s, given his unparalleled marksmanship from three-point range. In the meantime, Curry will continue spearheading the Dubs behind his 22.9 points and 6.1 assists per game.