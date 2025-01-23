Could the Warriors end up trading their superstar franchise player?

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may be prompted to trade away their four-time champion in short order.

Warriors can set themselves up by trading Stephen Curry

Athlon Sports’ Syvatoslav Rovenchuk relayed a recent report from ESPN’s Bobby Marks which floated the idea that the Warriors may trade Stephen Curry if they view a rebuild as part of their immediate future:

“ESPN personality, and former assistant general manager for the Brooklyn Nets, Bobby Marks recently spoke on The Kevin O’Connor Show with regard to the type of value Stephen Curry would have on the trade market. The decision to trade the four-time champion and accept a rebuild would not be popular in Golden State. However, it could lead to a massive haul for the Warriors” Marks said.