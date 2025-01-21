Warriors facing major problem with key playmaker inactive

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors were reminded of Draymond Green’s importance to their offense as the Boston Celtics blew them out by 40 points on Monday. Green was sidelined from the contest with a calf injury and could be out for at least a week, per ESPN.

Warriors missed Draymond Green vs. Celtics

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater shared this quote from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr after the 125-85 defeat:

“When he goes out, we become more traditional,” Kerr said, per Slater. “Spread the floor, put shooters out there, dive man. You saw it last game. We ran 51 pick-and-rolls, about double our average. We do morph into a different team.”

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The Warriors are not heavy on the pick-and-roll by any means. Golden State’s ball-handlers attempt 13.4 field goal attempts per game, which 15 teams average more than in such situations. Their screen-setters take the second-fewest field goal attempts per game with 4.0.

Green masterfully pushes the ball up the floor and makes swift decisions. He soundly drifts to the wings to set up shooters curling off the baseline for quick spot-up opportunities outside. The Michigan State product also waits to find open men who get the step off of off-ball picks, a scheme that the Warriors are much more keen on.

Warriors need Green’s versatile playmaking upon return

Without his pace and high-IQ decision-making, the Warriors lean on Stephen Curry to run the show. Opponents counter that with quasi-box-and-one’s and face-guarding tactics, the latter of which the Celtics employed with Derrick White deployed on the two-time MVP. Boston was comfortable bringing a second defender to limit Curry and standing pat with their excellent team defense to contain his supporting cast.

Golden State hopes that Green will return as soon as their Jan. 28 showdown against the Utah Jazz. His playmaking will do them a world of good to diversify their offense as they look to erase their damaging midseason slump and round into postseason form.