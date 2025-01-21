Warriors leaning on veteran star to offer thoughts on potential trade acquisitions

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is intent on winning, and that permeates through to his outlook on how the franchise should handle trade season.

Warriors: Stephen Curry all for team making sound trades

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, with just over two weeks left until the Feb. 6 NBA trade deadline, Curry had this to say about how he responds to Warriors management when approached for input on potential trades, as well as what he wants out of the rest of the season (h/t ClutchPoints Josue Pavon):

“[We’re] trying to be a realistic threat in a playoffs series,” Curry said. “If Mike calls and says, ‘Hey, this is an opportunity to do X, Y, Z,’ I give my opinion.

“My hope is that [if there’s no action at the deadline], it’s not because of a lack of effort. If we don’t have a chance to get better, my whole thing is I want to win, and whatever that means, all efforts are pointed towards that, that I can kind of live with whatever happens.”

Curry is the heart and soul of the franchise. The two-time NBA MVP shares strong sentiments that particular teammates of his and front office personnel hold regarding the sheer importance of winning.

Warriors have many premier talents they can trade for

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The good thing is that Golden State has a myriad of ways that they can get better ahead of the deadline. Several centers could join their ranks to beef up their interior, including Kelly Olynyk (Toronto Raptors) and Nikola Vucevic (Chicago Bulls). There are also other marquee talents on the trade block such as John Collins (Utah Jazz) and Cam Johnson (Brooklyn Nets), with Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks) also having his name floated in rumors.

As presently constructed, the Warriors appear to be one or two pieces away from returning to true championship contention. Any of the aforementioned players would improve their unit and bring them one step closer to title No. 5 in the Curry and Draymond Green era. So long as a deal won’t mortgage off the team’s future, Curry appears to be on board with whatever will bring them closest to the Larry O’Brien trophy again.