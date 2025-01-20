Warriors mock trade for Bulls star center could be executed this winter

Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If mock trades ever persuaded front offices to model deals after them, then a recent proposed move would pique the Golden State Warriors’ interest.

Warriors could cough up veterans for Bulls’ Nikola Vucevic

Newsweek’s Matt Levine shared a mock deal that would see the Warriors give up three veteran two-way stars in exchange for Chicago Bulls two-time All-Star Nikola Vucevic:

“In this trade scenario by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report, Golden State adds another All-Star-level talent. Here is what the deal looks like between the Warriors and Chicago Bulls,” Levine wrote.

“Chicago Bulls Receive: F Kyle Anderson, G Gary Payton II, C Kevon Looney

“Golden State Warriors Receive: C Nikola Vucevic

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Warriors can move demoted Kevon Looney for Vucevic

Golden State’s need for a third star scorer and an imposing interior presence could be met with a move like this. Beginning on the Warriors’ side, head coach Steve Kerr demoted Looney from the starting lineup this season.

As underrated as he’s been for the franchise over the last few seasons, Vucevic is leaps and bounds above him in offensive production. The Warriors could bring current starter Trayce Jackson-Davis off the bench in favor of the Montenegrin center.

Vucevic mock deal works out on many levels

Payton II is their best on-ball defender and Anderson brings high IQ playmaking and size to their frontcourt. That being said, the Warriors are well-equipped at both the shooting guard and small forward slots respectively. Payton II, 32, and Looney, 28, are both on expiring deals while Anderson, 31, has three years left on his current deal. The former two would work beautifully on a Bulls team headed for a rebuild, while Anderson can be a veteran presence they hang on to for foundational support.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Few men in the NBA possess the ability to score in volume from all three areas of the floor the way Vucevic can. Alongside superstar Stephen Curry, as well as former All-Stars Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, the Dubs could return to championship contention and put their pronounced midseason slump behind them.