Warriors throw all their chips in to reunite with Suns superstar in latest mock trade

The Golden State Warriors were recently linked to Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant in a glaringly expensive mock trade.

Warriors deal hoard of talent in Kevin Durant mock trade

Fadeaway World’s Eddie Bitar formulated one dream trade for all 30 NBA teams and sent Durant back to the team he won two championships with, but it cost the Warriors a haul of pieces to pull off:

“Golden State Warriors Receive: Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns Receive: Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney, Lindy Waters III, 2025 First-Round Pick, 2029 First-Round Pick,” Bitar concocted.

Bitar justified the immense amount of talent and future picks that he had Golden State relinquish to Phoenix by saying:

“Pairing him with Steph Curry and Draymond Green creates a trio of high-IQ, battle-tested veterans capable of thriving in the postseason’s pressure cooker. Durant is not winning with the Suns this season, and he might be looking for a new challenge. The question is, can the Warriors pull off a deal of this magnitude? Probably not because they don’t want to mortgage their future if it means going all-in with heavy risk,” Bitar continued.

Warriors appear committed to future pieces & picks

The feasibility of such a trade is unlikely to put it lightly. Green recently came out and declared that only bad teams mortgage off their future to chase wins in the short term. Curry followed behind his longtime running mate with like sentiments.

The Warriors treasure Kuminga. He is viewed as their next star of the future. Wiggins has also been through the proverbial mud with the team for the last six seasons, helping them with their fourth dynastic title in 2022. He’s still their second-most important offensive player.

Key contributors like Hield and Looney bring needed skill sets to their offense and defense, including superb outside marksmanship and shot creation with the former, and exceptional rebounding and shot-blocking in the latter. Nevertheless, Durant is a talent that would require a team to give up much of their talent pool. Adding two first-rounders to the mix furthers the gravity of the deal.

Suns may floor gas on title run behind Durant in 2025

The Texas product is still playing like a prime version of himself. Durant is averaging 27.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 52.1 percent shooting from the field. The former 2014 NBA MVP would most definitely turn the Warriors into championship favorites again, even if a deal like this is what brought him back to the Bay, next to superstar point guard Stephen Curry and defensive great Draymond Green.

The Suns have been proactive in trying to restructure their roster to form a winner. That was best seen in their recent trade for Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards. No matter, if for any reason Durant becomes available on the block, Golden State would not lose anything from seeing what his asking price would be.