Talented Warriors star may finally get increased minutes amid injury bug

Injuries are never a reason to celebrate. However, the Golden State Warriors may finally get to see what their talented young wing Moses Moody has to offer in an amplified role with their lineup recently hit with ailments.

Warriors to start Moses Moody in Draymond Green’s place

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater revealed that Warriors four-time All-Star Draymond Green will miss time with a calf injury, consequently paving the way for Moses Moody to absorb much of his minutes.

“Draymond Green appears likely to miss time with a calf issue. Moses Moody appears likely to step into bulk minutes at the vacant power forward spot,” Slater published on X on Sunday morning.

Moody could emerge as a big-time scorer for the Warriors

Moody has not enjoyed ample playing time under his talent level all season long. Despite shooting a whopping 39.2 percent from three-point range, the Arkansas native is only enjoying 16.7 minutes of court time per game. In that time, Moody is averaging eight points and 0.5 steals per contest.

Nevertheless, his per 36 minutes averages show a player who puts up 17.2 PPG and 3.9 RPG. The 6-5 guard/forward will help the Warriors expand their outside shooting and break defenses down above the break with his sound skill set. Moody can convert from all three main areas of the floor and will be expected to as the franchise looks to continue rebounding from an ugly 6-15 stretch, having gone 3-2 in their last five outings.

Warriors look to survive with Green & Jonathan Kuminga out

As for Green’s absence, the Michigan State product’s distributing and defensive prowess are irreplaceable on Golden State’s roster. He’s also been converting 36.2 percent of his 3.7 three-point attempts per night — one of the best markers of his career.

While the Warriors wait for their anchor to return to action, they’ll look to Moody to play big and establish himself in the rotation. His ability to create his own offense will also be needed to pick up the slack from Jonathan Kuminga’s absence. Kuminga, the team’s third-leading scorer this year at 16.8 PPG, isn’t expected to be back until at least Feb. 3 as he nurses an ankle injury.