Warriors could trade for uber efficient Mavericks center

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors could address their need for frontcourt depth by trading for one of the most efficient centers in the NBA.

Mock trade gifts Warriors with Mavs’ Daniel Gafford

The Warriors are reportedly linked to Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford and have the pieces that the Mavericks are seeking in a potential deal, per Raunak Bose of The Times of India:

“The Golden State Warriors are reportedly exploring trade options to address their struggles this season, with Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford emerging as a potential target,” Bode wrote.

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“A potential trade could see Golden State offering assets to secure Daniel Gafford’s services. One of the key pieces in such a deal might be Gary Payton II, who has built his career as one of the NBA’s most versatile defenders. With his ability to guard multiple positions, Payton II remains a valuable asset for any team seeking defensive improvement.”

Warriors: Gafford is a model of efficiency & two-way play

Gafford is averaging 11.7 points per game on a whopping 70.5 percent shooting from the field. He’s adding six rebounds a night for the Mavericks.

This marks the third straight season, and fourth for his career, in which the Arkansas native has shot north of 70 percent from the floor. In six years in the NBA, Gafford has never converted lower than 68 percent of his shot attempts. He could also bring strong rim-running and interior defense to the Warriors, exemplified by his 1.5 blocks per game for the 2024-25 campaign and his career.

Warriors can give Mavericks what they want for Gafford

Dallas would get one of the better on-ball defenders in basketball by acquiring Payton II. While he’s been an integral part of Golden State’s M-O for the better part of the last five campaigns, the Warriors have an abundance of guards in their lineup. Behind Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, he could create a championship-level defensive culture for their ball club. The Warriors could also afford to part ways with Podziemski, given his inability to take the next step this season.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Gafford may not be the most athletic big man in the game, but his ability to finish lobs, operate out of the dunker spot, convert hook shots in the post, and man the middle could give the Dubs a needed edge down low.