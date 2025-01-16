Warriors have pick of the litter with affordable impact centers on trade block

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are staring at an opportunity to solve their frontcourt issues at a bargain that may not resurface anytime soon.

Warriors can pursue Nikola Vucevic & Robert Williams III

According to Forbes’ Evan Sidery, two marquee centers who could transform the Warriors’ lineup at an opportune time this winter could be had on the trade market primarily in exchange for affordable draft capital:

“Nikola Vucevic, Robert Williams, Jonas Valanciunas, Nick Richards, and Day’Ron Sharpe are currently viewed as the most likely centers to be moved by the trade deadline,” Sidery published on X

“Multiple second-round picks is the buzz around probable base compensation alongside necessary salary-matching.”

Sidery followed up that Jan. 9 report with another on Thursday, filling in the NBA world with this update:

“As first reported last week, the center market is beginning to take shape with Nick Richards off to the Suns for second-round draft capital.

“Although the Bulls and Trail Blazers are holding out for more assets, multiple second-round picks will be consistent across the board.”

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Warriors have the draft capital to upgrade at center

Even if the Warriors have to throw in a couple of players to make the dollars and cents, as well as asset compensation work with the Bulls or Trail Blazers, doing so would be well worth it. Vucevic can give Golden State a legitimate 20-point scoring double-double threat as their offense cries out for a third All-Star-caliber talent. He is averaging 20.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 55.6 percent shooting from the field this season.

Williams III can impact the Warriors on the defensive side of the floor. He’s grabbing five rebounds per game and sending back a whopping 1.7 blocks per night in only 16.5 minutes of action.

Seeing that the Warriors have four second-round picks between now and 2030, they can parlay two of those and a higher-end contract on their books to massively upgrade at the five.