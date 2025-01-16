Warriors land Bulls’ scoring superstar in bold mock trade

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors’ disarray could receive its proverbial antidote should the franchise capitalize on a deal for a Chicago Bulls star on the trade block.

Warriors send gems to Bulls in Zach LaVine mock trade

ESPN’s Chris Herring proposed that the Warriors should offer former All-Star Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, and their 2026 first-round pick to the Bulls for former All-Star Zach LaVine (h/t NBC Sports Bay Area’s Joaquin Ruiz). Herring justified the mock trade by saying:

“LaVine has thrived when he has called his own number this season, shooting 49.5% and notching 116 points per 100 possessions on iso plays, which put him in the league’s 91st percentile,” Herring wrote. “That is music to any suitor’s ears, particularly a team such as Golden State that wants more reliable production beyond future Hall of Famer Stephen Curry.

“Perhaps most appealing for a club such as the Warriors, though, is the fact that LaVine has shown the ability to effectively play off the ball as an elite catch-and-shoot option and a cutter. Both traits are key to coach Steve Kerr’s offense.”

Warriors may not have to give up so much for LaVine

Golden State would be giving up an absolute haul to obtain LaVine’s services. While he is a surefire 25 PPG scorer twice over in the league, as elite an athlete that the shooting guard position has ever seen, and a reliable late-game performer, he’s never led a team out of the first round of the playoffs, where he’s been only once.

Beyond the Washington native’s individual peaks and valleys, he would cost the Warriors a great deal of veteran talent. The prescribed antidote may be too expensive in a case like this.

The Dubs are in dire need of a third elite scorer. Relinquishing Wiggins in a deal of this magnitude would create a trade-off that would counteract whatever LaVine’s arrival in the Bay would create. Trading Looney — the team’s only center with championship experience — and their best on-ball defender in Gary Payton II would strip Golden State’s bench of a couple of their most steady contributors. Not to mention, the team also has a pressing need for help at center, which would only worsen with the former’s departure.

Warriors have the depth to make costly mock trade work

The argument for a deal of such sort would be that the Warriors could elevate their rising star Jonathan Kuminga into a permanent starting role at small forward in place of Wiggins, and lean on a robust depth chart at the two to compensate for not having Payton II around. Nevertheless, if an opportunity presents itself for the Warriors to hang on to Wiggins and package a pool of talent and picks to luck up on LaVine, that may service them a great deal.