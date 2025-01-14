Warriors cornerstone declares team is invested in future despite down year

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors four-time All-Star Draymond Green sees the forest for the trees.

Draymond Green: Warriors will only make logical trades

According to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill, Green recently stated that the Warriors will only hit the button on a trade if it is an advantageous one on all fronts:

“So for us, if something is going to happen, it needs to be the right thing,” Green said. “We’re not going to jump and make the wrong decision because we panicked. That’s how you set your organization back five to seven years.”

Green further rationalized the standpoint by saying this about the team’s outlook on parlaying their draft stock to upgrade their roster immediately:

“We’re still going to compete at the highest level,” Green told Yahoo Sports. “We’re still going to do all we can to win, but I don’t know a single person that’s played in the NBA for a long time that won every year. So you don’t auction off your future because you’re not winning in a said year or two.”

Warriors won’t compromise future for short-term success

The Warriors are a first class organization that have managed to select a bevy of notable talents in the draft even in the midst of their dynastic run. They include Jordan Poole (Washington Wizards), James Wiseman (Indiana Pacers), Kevon Looney and Jonathan Kuminga.

While those four headline the pack, having been taken at various slots in the first round in their respective years, Golden State has also snagged players in the second round that have given them good minutes throughout their playoff journeys. Giving up a hoard of picks for an impact piece would benefit them in the short term, especially with superstar Stephen Curry, 36, and Green, 34, reaching the curtain calls of their careers.

Warriors front office may align with Green’s statement

Nevertheless, it is one thing to not have lottery picks due to sustained excellence. It’s an entirely different story to not have any picks to work with. The Warriors go big or go home. That attitude would theoretically see them pursue past and present All-Stars like Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat) on the trade block. Any player who is not on a long-term deal or isn’t committed to sticking around in the Bay would force management’s hand to give up valuable draft assets now and potentially lose their services down the line.

Thus, it is likely that Green, who is a pillar of the franchise, was reflecting the sentiments of their top brass. Either way it’s sliced, the Michigan State product’s comments come from a place of understanding the big picture, which will ultimately benefit the team. Though, they would be wise to use other avenues to acquire an elite tertiary talent to help them capture olat least one more title while their stars are still kicking.