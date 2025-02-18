Warriors may have new spark after star’s spirited take

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was recently motivated by a striking proclamation that his teammate Draymond Green made.

Stephen Curry basking in Draymond Green’s expectations for Warriors

After winning the 2025 All-Star Game MVP award, Curry had a chance to respond to Green’s pre-game assertion that their Warriors would take home this year’s championship, as the NBA on TNT shared (h/t Newsweek’s Matt Levine):

“I’m excited, I got Draymond on the telecast guaranteeing we’re winning a championship. I love expectations and having something to play for so he’s lighting a fire for sure,” Curry said.

Warriors could rally around Green’s take

The Davidson product embraced Green’s impassioned take, rather than deflecting from such a bold promise. Golden State is a stronger team now that they have star forward Jimmy Butler as their No. 2 option.

While they are still stuck in play-in territory as the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference at 28-27, there’s still much time for them to turn their season around. The Warriors will come out of the All-Star break winners of three of their last four games.

Behind Curry, Butler, and Green, the Dubs have a fighting chance to make real noise in the postseason. Golden State is still a top-five three-point shooting and rebounding team. They rank No. 4 in the NBA with 15.3 three-pointers made per game and No. 3 averaging 46 rebounds per contest.

Those two crucial components, coupled with their established pecking order and battle-tested leaders, make them a threat.