Warriors superstar joins Mt. Rushmore legends with 2025 All-Star Game MVP win

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry joined rarified air after winning the 2025 NBA All-Star Game MVP award on Sunday.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry puts name next to HOF’ers

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Curry led Team Shaq’s OGs to the first All-Star Game mini-tournament win with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and six three-pointers made to ice the 41-25 victory over Team Chuck’s Global Stars.

With the effort, the Davidson product became the fourth player after Hall-of-Famers Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, as well as Los Angeles Lakers superstar contemporary LeBron James to win two NBA MVP awards, two All-Star Game MVPs, and a Finals MVP.

Curry made more history in the latest All-Star Game

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Not only so, but he and Jordan are the only two players to have won at least two championships, scoring titles, MVPs, and All-Star Game MVPs, per OptaSTATS. The Ohio native won his first All-Star Game MVP in 2022 and followed that up with another electric performance of deep three-pointers and high-octane offense this time around.

Curry’s Warriors played the host city this year, with the Sunday night festivity taking place in Golden State’s former home arena of Oracle Arena. Thus, their franchise player got a chance to show out in front of his home fans and add to his illustrious career resume in the process.