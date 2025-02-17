Warriors star makes bold championship proclamation

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green does not doubt that his team will win the 2025 NBA Finals.

As a panelist on TNT’s All-Star program, Green lauded new teammate Jimmy Butler III for giving his team newfound confidence that they could go into any game and win. Due to that effect, the Michigan State product predicted this (h/t NBC Sports’ Bay Area’s Angelina Martin):

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

“But you walk in the game like, ‘Ah man, we’re probably going to lose this game,’ it’s not good. So he’s brought back that belief, and I think we’re going to win the championship,” Green said.

“I’m sorry, I said I think we’re going to win a championship, but I lied. We are going to win the championship.”

Warriors are not out of the championship chase

Golden State has gone 3-1 since acquiring Butler III. His impact has elevated the Warriors’ offense and given them new life.

As the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference at 28-27, the Dubs are within striking distance of the No. 5-seeded Los Angeles Lakers, who are 5.5 games better than them at 32-20. Thus, with a strong post-All-Star break surge, the Warriors could cement themselves in playoff positioning or remain in the play-in bracket.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Either way, Golden State has as good a No. 1 option as there is in the NBA in superstar Stephen Curry. Butler III may be the best secondary star in the league, having taken the Miami Heat to two Finals since 2020. Additionally, the Warriors have scoring and playmaking with Brandon Podziemski and Buddy Hield, and a stout bench.

Interior size and defense may be the areas that the franchise could look to strengthen in the buyout market should viable candidates arise. No matter, as presently constructed, the Warriors cannot be slept on in the title chase.