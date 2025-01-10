Warriors head coach raves over backup center’s play vs. Pistons: ‘He’s a winner’

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr felt compelled to laud one of his core players after he came up big against the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Following the Warriors’ 107-104 triumph over the red-hot Pistons, coach Kerr said this about backup center Kevon Looney, who provided invaluable minutes off the bench, per Bay Area News Group’s Danny Emerman:

“This happens every year: I take Loon out of the lineup, bring him back, then I’m like, ‘Why did I take Loon out of the lineup?’ He’s a winner.”

Looney provided boards & sound offense for the Warriors

The UCLA product scored eight points on 4-6 shooting from the field and grabbed eight rebounds in just over 20 minutes of action. Looney did not see much time down the stretch, but he did corral five of his eight boards in the second half, two of which were offensive.

Looney’s playmaking was also on display, as he dished out three assists. He found slashers such as Lindy Waters III, who was able to get into the middle of the lane and finish off the Dubs center’s sound read in the half-court in the third quarter.

It was more of the same from Looney, which is typically high-IQ basketball, patient decision-making, and tenacious activity on the glass. The Wisconsin native helped Golden State contain up-and-coming Pistons center Jalen Duren, who finished with eight points, 12 boards, and three blocks.

Looney may regain a prominent role in the Warriors’ lineup

Looney has played in a reduced role this season. This was only his fifth start of the season across 31 games played. He’s also seeing his fewest minutes per game (15.7 MPG) since the 2019-20 campaign, as coach Kerr has favored starting Trayce Jackson-Davis at the five. Nevertheless, Looney showed why he’s such an integral part of the Warriors’ operation on the road in Detroit. He’ll be vital toward the team regaining their championship swagger — something he helped fortify during their title runs in 2017, 2018, and 2022.