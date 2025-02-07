Warriors have high hopes for new marquee star set to debut on Saturday

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors believe that their newest standout acquisition can help them ascend this season.

Warriors star & coach rave about Jimmy Butler

Several Warriors spoke on what former six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler’s arrival in town will mean for their team moving forward. According to The Athletic’s Anthony Slater, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr is confident in Butler’s late-game heroics and leadership:

“Steve Kerr believes Jimmy Butler will ‘settle’ the Warriors down in clutch moments. Called the collapse in Utah last night a good example: ‘Ten-point lead with three minutes left, I’m confident we close out that game with Jimmy,'” Slater published on X.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Moreover, per Slater, Warriors star Draymond Green commented on the move that general manager Mike Dunleavy made to bring in Butler, saying this about the impact he can have on the team:

“He made a move to help us. It’s on us to now go make him right,” Green remarked.

Warriors could reap major benefits from having Butler

Though acquiring the five-time All-Defensive Second Team honoree cost Golden State former All-Star Andrew Wiggins, the impact that he can have with the Dubs is immeasurable. For one, the Marquette product will likely see more than the 30.1 minutes per game that Wiggins was enjoying in the Bay this season.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Additionally, Butler will bring grit, intensity, and accountability to a Warriors team that has lacked a spark. Not only so, but the five-time All-NBA honoree will be a major step up in the assists department from Wiggins, as seen by his 4.8 assists per game on the season as opposed to Wiggins’ 2.3 APG. He is also a threat to go off for huge scoring nights with regularity.

As Kerr alluded to, Butler leading the Miami Heat to two NBA Finals in the last six seasons, coupled with his scintillating playoff performances in that span are what could make the biggest difference for Golden State. He and Curry have the potential to be the most lethal duo come postseason time, should they qualify, and the work that Butler does on the defensive end is not to be scoffed at either.

Warriors will get first glimpse of Butler vs. Bulls

Butler is set to make his debut for the Warriors on Saturday when they hit the road to take on the Chicago Bulls. The 35-year-old will be expected to give the Dubs a major boost across the board and help them overcome a midseason slump that they are not fully out of.